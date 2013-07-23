Strong arm robbery victim knew offenders, refused to 'snitch'

'MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police responded to an unusual strong arm robbery Monday night, where the victim knew his attackers but refused to give police their names, according to the police report.

The victim stated he was near 18th Ave North and North Oak Street when three men approached him around 8:30 p.m., beat him up, stole $20, and his black Samsung cell phone.

The victim did not see weapons on the three attackers, who he said he knew. He did not want to give their names because he said he did not want to be a snitch. The police report states the victim smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

