Motel room robbed with guests inside

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Waikiki Village Motel guest stepped outside long enough to move his vehicle, and returned to find the hotel room burglarized while people were still inside of it, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the witness says he stepped out of his motel room to move his vehicle from the "No Parking" zone, but that he did not close the kitchen sliding glass door that led to the street, because he was just moving a few spots over.

The witness said he saw the suspect staring into the room as he was moving the vehicle, but did not think anything of it. When he got out of his vehicle a few seconds after moving it, the victim said the suspect was gone.

The witness went into the hotel room and asked the other guests with him if they still had their possessions. The victim walked into the kitchen and said her purse was stolen.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall, of medium build, with a short, military-style haircut. He was wearing a dark gray shirt, dark shorts and had short trimmed facial hair.

One of the owners of Waikiki told WMBF news this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Captain David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Departments recommends people to lock their doors and windows, lock up any belongings you don't want stolen, and to put on a interior and exterior to deter burglars.

Captain Knipes also adds staying in a higher hotel or motel room isn't the answer either, "people have been known to climb the sides of buildings to get in that way even on second or third floors or higher floors."

