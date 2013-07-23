Broadway at the Beach employee robbed in car at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Broadway at the Beach employee was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

An officer responded to a call of armed robbery, and spoke to a male victim who advised he had been robbed at gunpoint by three males. The victim said he had just finished closing at work, was leaving the area, and was in his car with the doors locked when three men approached his vehicle. A white male knocked on the window, which was broken, so the victim asked the male to come to the driver's side.

The victim said he thought the subjects were going to ask him for directions, because he was in his work uniform and people frequently do that, so he rolled down his window. The male asked the victim for cigarettes, which he did not have, then pulled out a small black handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim said one of the males told him to give them his wallet, which he did.

While he was handing his wallet to the offenders, one of the males pulled on the door handle to try to open the vehicle, but was not able to because the doors were locked. The victim then began rolling up the window when one of the subjects reached in and tried to hold the window from closing, but the victim was able to get it closed.

The offenders were last seen running towards Shuckers Raw Bar.

The victim said the three males are all appear to be around 20-years-old, the white male who presented the firearm had a tank top on. The other males are black and Hispanic. Both had on a gray shirt. The victim was unable to remember additional descriptors.

