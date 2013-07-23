American Red Cross launches new mobile app

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross has launched the Team Red Cross App for smartphone's, for people to easily sign up for help, have quick access to basic tasks, and receive notifications about disaster volunteer opportunities for their community red cross.

Users create an account when they download the app. They will be notified when the Red Cross has a need for volunteers in their area, and are able to learn about different jobs where they can instantly accept or decline the volunteer opportunity.

"When people see an emergency happening in their community, they often want to help but may not know how," said Nanci Conley, executive director of American Red Cross Coastal SC Chapter. "The Team Red Cross App provides an easy and quick way for people to sign up to help the Red Cross and support their community."

The Red Cross urges the public to download the app before disaster strikes so that volunteers can help immediately.

The app is free, and designed for iPhone and Android smartphones and tablets, and also includes the following features:

A quick orientation right on the mobile device.

Ability for people to share notifications for volunteers with their social network.

Earn digital "badges" by completing a job test, accepting a job, sharing the app, recruiting volunteers, etc. The "badges" can then be shared with their social network.

Allows people to donate money to the Red Cross and sign up to donate blood.

Offers emergency response information that people can share with their friends at the touch of a button.

