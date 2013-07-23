Socastee Library celebrates tenth year at location

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - Socastee Library is celebrating its tenth year on the Connector Road in Socastee with three days of special fun events for residents of the community.

The events will be held July 23, 24 and 25. When the library moved from its former location in Socastee Plaza, it more than tripled in size, becoming the busiest branch library in the county system.

The schedule for the three-day celebration follows:

July 23:

Mystery Board Games; Tuesday, 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.

The "Real" CSI; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. through 3 p.m.

Murder Mystery Game; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. through 6 p.m.

July 24

Reception; Wednesday, 11 p.m.

Gullah Storyteller; Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Mountain Music and Dance; Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Second Stage Repertory Theatre; Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Information Stations; Wednesday, 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.

July 25