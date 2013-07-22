Tennessee woman charged for leaving scene of crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Tennessee woman is facing charges in Myrtle Beach after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident.

The Myrtle Beach Police report states a collision occurred on Ocean Boulevard at 14th Avenue South around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A man told police a white van with heavy damage and a Tennessee license plate struck his vehicle from behind. when he moved his car to survey the damage, the man and woman in the van took off.

The man claims he followed the van until it pulled into a parking garage. The parking ticket on the van matched a reservation for the adjacent hotel and police were able to identify the owners. Police phoned their room and asked them to come to the front desk.

The couple came down, and the man admitted 37-year-old Kristi Michelle Mealer was driving at the time of the crash. After seeing no damage to the other man's vehicle, they chose to leave, the report states, without providing any contact information.

Kristi Mealer was then placed under arrest and charged for leaving the scene of an accident.

