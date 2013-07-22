Solicitor's Office service program to help clean up county

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Keeping Horry County clean takes a lot of manpower, but the Keep Horry County Beautiful committee says a new effort could boost the number of helping hands working to get the mega job done, at no cost to the county.

The group is working with the Horry County Solicitor's Office to get people to complete community service through Keep Horry County Beautiful. The solicitor's office will recommend nonviolent offenders in the pre-trial intervention program to complete the required 60 community service hours by picking up trash on the roads and helping in organized clean-ups.

The solicitor wants this new effort to fit the crime - it will be mandatory for offenders who committed vandalism or property damage. Keep Horry County Beautiful will then take the participants and put them to work on roads and areas in the county that need it the most.

Organizers hope having more hands will make a big difference.

"There are a lot of people," said Bo Ives with Keep Horry County Beautiful. "And this is a productive way to for them to all do their community service and have them do something we'll all notice."

The group says it has never been able to organize this kind of effort before. With the start up of this program, the group hopes to have a steady flow of community service workers in the next few months.

