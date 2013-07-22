Housekeeper charged for alleged hotel room theft

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman is facing larceny charges after hotel guests claim money went missing from their rooms while they were being cleaned.

An incident report filed by Myrtle Beach Police on July 11 states a family staying at a hotel on 77th Avenue North noticed a total of $300 go missing from a purse over two days.

When the first $100 disappeared, the female victim admitted she thought she had just misplaced it, but when another $200 turned up missing, she knew something was not right.

The report states the woman's cash was in the zipper pocket of her purse, which was hidden beneath a stack of clothes in the hotel room. After questioning her family about the money, police officers went to the hotel manager's office to see if anyone else had entered the room.

Police officers discovered the room had been accessed by housekeeping around the time the money disappeared. So on the following day, the victim and her family told housekeeping they only needed towels.

Housekeepers, however, insisted they needed to come into the room to vacuum, and one woman "stayed in the room nearest the front door where the purse was the entire time," the report states.

Guests in the neighboring room also admitted to police that they felt someone had been through their things. That unit was privately-owned and should not have been accessed by employees, however, when police ran the access codes, they discovered the same housekeepers had entered that room around the same time the money went missing.

On July 22, 45-year-old Debbie McKenzie Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny. Housekeeping is the occupation listed of her arrest report.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.