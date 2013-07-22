Driver ticketed after child falls out of car

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A three-car accident is causing traffic headaches on Highway 544 near Big Block Road. The accident occurred at about 12:13 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the South Carolina

3-car crash on Highway 544 caused by failure to yield

3-car crash on Highway 544 caused by failure to yield

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash with reported injuries on Highway 544 to find a child had fallen out of a car.

According to traffic information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 5:19 p.m. Monday on Highway 544 near the Highway 31 interchange.

The website for the SCHP lists injuries, and the WMBF News crew on the scene observed one westbound lane was closed to traffic as crews investigated the cause of the accident.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins explained that a Tahoe was exiting Dick Pond Road onto Highway 544 when the read door came open and two-year-old fell out of the car.

The child was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was given a ticket for child restraint violation.

This was the second incident on Highway 544 Monday afternoon that blocked traffic.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.