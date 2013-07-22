Furniture shop closes doors, customers out thousands

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee business, established in the community since 1970, has disappeared almost overnight. According to the Better Business Bureau, customers with Bo Smith Furniture are still waiting on over $20,000 in undelivered furniture.

"They wanted $1649.50," said Pat Chirichella, a New York resident who ordered furniture from the shop's online department, Furniture Geek. "I gave them my debit card, and they deducted it."

Chirichella never received her furniture, and when she called the Florence-based company, no one returned her calls.

"Late June, early July, the complaints just started pouring in," said Better Business Bureau President and CEO Kathy Graham. "We got six in one day, that's a big red flag."

A WMBF News crew drove out to the company's Florence location, where Furniture Geek was based, but found neither store. The building which used to be Bo Smith Furniture still had remnants of the sign up, but was now an art gallery.

The Furniture Geek office was completely locked up. People at nearby businesses said they'd been receiving mail for Furniture Geek for about two weeks, since mail carriers found no one in the office.

"Sometimes, we see businesses with a storefront go online," Graham said. "They get too big, too quickly and have to shut their doors. That could be the case here, but we can't be sure. Unfortunately, we can't get in touch with anyone."

Calls to the Furniture Store's Hartsville location weren't returned.

