Thousands stolen from Marion Co. used parts businesses

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help after discovering neighboring used parts businesses that were burglarized during the night.

Swamp Fox Used Parts on North Highway 501 Bypass in Marion reported a theft on July 22. When police arrived, they found 500 aluminum wheels, valued at $50,000 were missing from the business.

Next door, Ken Baker's Used Cars reported BMW and Mercedes aluminum wheels, a black single axle trailer and a white Nissan dump truck had been stolen that same day. All of that property was valued at $70,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216 or 843-423-8399.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.