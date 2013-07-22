Bacteria testing of Waccamaw River yields good results

From Horry County:

Stormwater runoff and flood waters have been known to carry pollutants. In an effort to evaluate the health risks related to human contact with flood waters caused by recent heavy rainfall, Horry County Stormwater Management contracted with Coastal Carolina University's Environmental Quality Laboratory (EQL) to conduct fecal indicator bacteria sampling and analysis for the Waccamaw River.

Following state-certified procedures, samples were taken on July 15, 2013, at Reaves Ferry Landing, Conway Marina, and two locations along Lee's Landing Circle. All sample results tested below the state water quality standards for both fecal coliform and E. coli bacteria.

Based on these results, there does not appear to be an increased health risk related to human contact with flood waters in the Waccamaw River in Horry County. However, all residents and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution around flood waters as dangerous conditions may exist due to strong currents, floating or submerged debris or objects, and the possibility of isolated pollution incidents.

The Environmental Quality Laboratory (EQL) at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is a non-profit facility emphasizing education, student training, research, and community service. The EQL functions administratively within the Burroughs & Chapin Center for Marine and Wetland Studies (B&C CMWS) of CCU and reports to the office of the Director of B&C CMWS. The B&C CMWS serves to facilitate applied and basic research of marine and wetland systems in northeastern South Carolina.