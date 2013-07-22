Rescue crews respond to possible stingray sting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Midway Fire has been called to the shore in Georgetown County where a person was reportedly stung by a stingray.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman confirms his crews they were called to a sting by a stingray at 560 Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Fanning says the man, either 20 or 20-years-old, was transported to the hospital by EMS with a puncture to the calf from a stingray barb.

Chief Fanning did not believe the wound was life threatening.

