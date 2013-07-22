NMB lifeguard injured in ocean rescue

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach lifeguard has been taken to the hospital after entering the ocean to assist in a water rescue.

City of North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling says the lifeguard entered the water at 17th Avenue South. Myrtle Beach Water Sports was also called to the scene to assist and the guard was "hit in the rib area by a jet ski."

Dowling says the jet ski was idling at the time, and it appears that a wave may have caused the jet ski and the lifeguard to collide.

The lifeguard was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.