HGTC expands welding program to meet local demand

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Are you looking for a hands-on job with high local demand?

To meet a rising local demand for welders, Horry Georgetown Technical College has expanded its welding certificate program to the Conway campus, beginning this fall, representatives stated in a news release. The welding certificate program lasts two semesters, with graduates expected to complete the program by May 2014.

The program provides students with the welding skills for use in manufacturing, building construction, HVAC, industrial machinery, the gold industry, and more. It consists of six courses in welding applications that include acetylene gas, MIG, TIG, pipe and aluminum.

The college also offers a basic welding class at night in Andrews and Conway.

For more information on the welding program, and to apply online, visit:

http://www.hgtc.edu/academics/academic_programs/Eng_Ind_Technology/Welding.html

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

