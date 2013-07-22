Explore the nation's scenic byways before you hit the road

(NBC NEWS/WMBF) - Planning a road trip this summer? Forget the stop and go as you go to your destination, and consider taking in the scenery along a scenic byway.

Head to the website byways.org and click on the "Explore Byways" in the headings. Then you can choose a region or state to plan your trip.

The roads are designated "scenic byways" based on archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational, and or scenic qualities.

Some of the South Carolina byways highlighted on the site include: Ashley River Road, Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, Edisto Island National Scenic Byway, and the Savannah River Scenic Byway

