3-car crash on Highway 544 caused by failure to yield

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A three-car accident caused a traffic headache on Highway 544 near Big Block Road.

The accident occurred at about 12:13 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's real-time traffic information listings.

Sonny Collins with the SCHWP confirmed that Highway 544 was shut down in all directions. Our photographer at the scene said 544 has since reopened.

Collins explained that a car making a left turn onto Big Block Road failed to yield to another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 544, and they collided. Their impact caused one vehicle to hit another vehicle that was sitting at the red light.

