2 children found home alone, mother arrested for child neglect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The mother of a 5-year-old and 7-year-old was arrested Saturday after an Horry County Police officer found them home alone earlier this month.

Deanna Lynn Hilburn, 29, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention center on Saturday, July 20. She has been charged with assault and battery and unlawful neglect of a child.

The police officer responded to a home on Dog Bluff Road in Galivants Ferry on July 11, accompanied by the children's paternal grandmother, according to the HCPD report.

The children couldn't tell the officer how long they had been home by themselves, and they had no way to contact someone in case of emergency, the officer noted.

The neighbors, who are relatives of the children, said they would take them, and that the children had been with them for most of the day.

The officer contacted a Department of Social Services agent, who said both parents have an extensive history of drug use. The agent approved the children staying with the relatives, and would investigate the incident in the morning, the report stated.

The officer noted that while he was at the house for about an hour and fifteen minutes, Hilburn did not show up, and no one know where she was or how to contact her.

