'Guns vs. Hoses' at charity softball game next month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police officers and firefighters will take to the field next month in a charity softball game to raise money for Project Lifesaver.

"Guns and Hoses" will be held on Sunday, August 4 at the City of Myrtle Beach Baseball Complex at Grand Park. The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue will face off against the Horry County Police and Horry County Fire Departments.

MBFD will play against HCFD while MBPD played HCPD at 4 p.m. The winners of games one and two will play each other at 6 p.m.

There will also be a homerun and base-hitting competition, raffle, bounce house, and more.

Proceeds will go to benefit Project Lifesaver, a transmitting bracelet worn by individuals that can provide rapid response to save lives from serious injury.

For more info on the event, click here to see a flyer on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page.