MBPD: $2,000 worth of jewelry, medication stolen from home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A home on 67th Ave North in Myrtle Beach was burglarized on Sunday, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Between roughly 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., the 88-year-old victim left her home to go to church with her family. She said the rear and front doors of her residence were locked before she left.

The victim reported four or five boxes that contained various pieces of jewelry worth about $2,000 were missing from the bathroom, and five or six bottles of medication were missing from the top of the kitchen counter.

Officials said the rear bedroom had an open window and cut screen, where it appears the unknown suspect cut the window screen, and then pushed the window open position to enter the bedroom. There were pry marks on the door, and door frame from the bedroom to the house where it was pried open, giving the suspect access to the main house.

Neighbors did not report anything suspicious during the incident times at the home.

