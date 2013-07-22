Woman's home broken into, gun missing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 66-year-old Myrtle Beach woman arrived home Sunday afternoon to find her home had been broken into.

According to the police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the victim left her home around 7 a.m., and returned around 12:30 p.m. when she noticed her car-port door had been forced open. She said her dresser drawers and cabinets had been rifled through, but the only items missing were her firearm and its holster, which she said were taken from under her pillow in the master bedroom.

No surrounding neighbors noticed anything suspicious around the home between the hours she was gone.

