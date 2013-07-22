Witness: stabbing suspect didn't think she stabbed victim that hard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call at the Anderson Ocean Club shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in reference to an assault, and found a man stabbed, according to a police report.

When police arrived, the offender, 44-year-old Lisa Wahman from Evans, GA was with hotel security while the victim was lying on the kitchen floor inside the hotel room with security.

The victim had a laceration to his lower back, and police believe the weapon used was a black steak knife that was on the kitchen counter. A witness said Wahman walked into her bedroom, entered the bathroom and shut the door when the victim yelled, "Ouch Lisa." Then, the witness heard someone stumble into the hallway, where she checked and found the victim lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. The witness called 911.

Security guards on the scene said they responded to the 911 call from the room, and found the victim on the kitchen floor, while Wahman held pressure on his injury. The security guards detained Wahman, who told one of the security guards that she "didn't think she stabbed him that hard".

A witness from a neighboring hotel room stated she heard a commotion and someone repeatedly saying "Oh God".

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, and Wahman was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

