Southwood Drive closing for repairs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A spokesperson for Horry County says Public Works will close Southwood Drive in the Surfside Beach portion of Horry County beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 22.

The road is being shut down for repairs, and, depending on weather conditions, is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. on Wednesday July 24.

Southwood will be closed to all thru-traffic. Local residents with homes beyond 1624 Southwood Drive will use Coventry Road for entry/exit.

