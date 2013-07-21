Calabash FD fights early morning home blaze, saves pet

CALABASH, NC (WMBF) – The Calabash Fire Department released a statement on Sunday regarding a home fire that the CFD fought with help from nearby fire departments, and all residents managed to escape from.

The structure fire on Strathaven Court in Calabash began at 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, when four people were awakened by smoke alarms. The first units on the scene found flames shooting from the rear of a large two-story residence. The occupants of the home had already escaped and were safely outside at that point.

Calabash firefighters received aid from Grissettown, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle, Shallotte Point, and Horry County fire department's, and battled the blaze for over two hours before it was under control.

The firefighting efforts were hampered by low water pressure in the area. The home sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage. The fire is believed to have started in an outdoor kitchen at the rear of the house, but the exact cause is undetermined. One firefighter was treated on the scene for a minor injury, and another was transported to a local hospital to be checked for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters even rescued the homeowners' frightened cat from under a bed in a downstairs bedroom, and it responded well to oxygen administered at the scene by EMS personnel.

The CFD said they also received assistance from Waccamaw Fire Department personnel who were on standby in the Calabash fire district, as well as Calabash and Brunswick County EMS personnel.

