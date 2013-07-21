Latta postal carrier nominated for "Hero of the Year"

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A South Carolina Rural Carrier has been nominated by the National Rural Letter Carriers Association for the honor of national "Hero of the Year" for the second year in a row, according to a statement from the US Postal Service.

Rural Carrier Chrystal Gillespie of Latta will travel to St. Louis for the National Rural Letter Carriers Convention that will take place from August 12-15 . She is one of five nominees from across the country.

Gillespie was recognized for her actions in March 2013 for rescuing a woman trapped in a smoking wrecked car. The car had flipped and the doors were blocked by terrain. Working quickly, she pulled the dazed woman to safety through the trunk, which was ajar, then called 911 for assistance.

In 2013, 313 postal employees were recognized for actions above and beyond the call of duty by Post Master General Patrick Donahoe.

"I came along just in time to help, and I was glad I could do it," Gillespie said. "Being in a position to successfully help someone in real danger was a humbling experience, and being recognized for it by my fellow Rural Carriers is an outstanding honor."

The national NRLCA winner of the honor in 2013 was Ronald Floyd, of Loris, SC, who extinguished a fire in the yard of a resident on his route twice in one day.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.