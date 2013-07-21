Man cited for leaving dogs in hot car while at DMV

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 42-year-old man was cited by Myrtle Beach Police Saturday morning for leaving two pit bulls in his car while he was in the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the police report on the incident.

The responding officer responded to a call about two dogs locked inside of a blue Subaru station wagon in the DMV parking lot.

The officer found a brown pit bull and a blue pit bull inside of the vehicle panting heavily. The windows were a quarter lowered and the temperature inside the vehicle was 112 degrees.

The police report states the offender was waiting in line inside the DMV. He received a citation for an abandoned/mistreated animal, according to the report.

