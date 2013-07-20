Georgetown Co. checkpoint resulted in 45 citations

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic safety checkpoint was conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies in Georgetown County Friday, July 19, which resulted in 45 citations, and one arrest, according to Corporal Shannon Toole with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Nineteen agencies participated in the traffic checkpoint, which seized 2 grams of marijuana. Corporal Toole said the checkpoint began on time, and feedback from many motorists was positive.

In total, there were ten driver's license violations, 13 vehicle license violations, one illegal drug case, two child restraint cases, and more. One vehicle was towed, 45 total citations were issued and one arrest was made.

