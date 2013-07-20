HCPD: Law enforcement participate in explosives class

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Grab your ear plugs - the Horry County Police Department's bomb squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms will co-host a law enforcement explosives class through the week of Monday, July 22, until Friday, July 26. Residents can expect to hear loud noises throughout this period.

"Our bomb team, they practice and train all the time for it," said Horry County Police Lieutenant Robert Kegler. "This is one of the busiest special operations group we have in the whole department."

During the five day class, students and instructors will conduct practical training, so local residents and visitors may hear loud explosions in the area.

On Tuesday, the bomb squad, along with federal agents, held an explosives demonstration for the students from 4 to 5 p.m. at the International Technology Aerospace park on the property of the Horry County Department of Airports in Myrtle Beach.

The team detonated a series of controlled explosions, giving news crews an idea of how each substance explodes, and reacts with the environment around it.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.