FCSO: annual National Night Out Celebration helps Boys and Girls Club

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office is hosting their annual National Night Out Celebration on Tuesday, August 6 beginning at 6 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the Leatherman Senior Citizens Center at Freedom Florence. The celebration recognizes citizens, crime watch organizations and law enforcement, all of which work in collaboration to help make Florence County a safer place to live.

The guest speaker for this event will be the Honorable Ralph King Anderson, Jr., a retired judge of the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

Food, drinks and entertainment will be available to the public free of charge.

The FCSO is also accepting nominations for the Thomas Spears Youth of the Year, and the Ulysses Frierson Citizen of the Year Awards. Nominations can be emailed to Sgt. Priscilla Zimmerman at Pzimmerman@fcso.org, or mailed to her attention to 6719 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC. For any nominations, please provide the name of the nominee, reasons for the nomination and contact information for the nominee. Every nominee must be a resident of Florence County.

Vendor space is free at the event, but space is limited. For VIP sponsorship, contact Susan Goldstein, Finance Director with Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee at 843-662-1142. All benefits proceed the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.

