MBPD: man arrested with 15 packages containing heroin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department detained a man for public intoxication, then located 15 individually wrapped packages found to contain heroin, according to the police report.

Police arrested 32-year-old Bernard Morgan Grey, Jr. of Myrtle Beach on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot of the Summer Sands Motel

The police report says that as an officer approached Grey, he became disorderly, at which point he was detained, who smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. After placing him under arrest for public intoxication, the officer located an "ice breakers" container in Grey's front pocket, inside of which was 15 individually wrapped packages.

Witnesses on the scene said they were standing in the back parking lot when Grey pulled into the lot with his music blaring. Both witnesses say the male witness asked Grey to turn the music down, which he did briefly. Grey then turned the music up louder and spun the tires of his vehicle, before exiting his vehicle and put his hand on the shoulder of the male witness, cursing at him.

The female witness said that she was scared because Grey acted like he was not in his right mind and appeared jumpy and nervous.

Grey was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail, where the 15 packages were weighed, and came to a total weight of 2.0 grams. The light brown powdery substance was field tested positive for the presence of heroin, according to the police report.

Police have filed a warrant request for 32-year-old Bernard Morgan Grey, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, for Possession, with Intent to Distribute Heroin.