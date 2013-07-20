MBPD investigating Burglary at Phoenix Mart off Hwy 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to a report of a security alarm at the Phoenix Mart off of Highway 501 around 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to a police report.

Joined by Horry County Police officers, a sweep was done to the building, to make sure no one was inside the premises. The police report from the MBPD says that there were two large rock-like objects on the ground outside of the door, and it appears the suspect broke the shatter proof glass, then pulled it down to gain entry into the store.

The suspect pulled two cash registers off of the counter and took the cash from inside. Also missing from the store was two cases, or 60 cartons, of Newport King Cigarettes.

The crime scene unit responded and processed the scene.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.