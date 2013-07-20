Michelin announces voluntary recall of 100K tires

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Michelin is voluntarily recalling 100,000 tires after a retailer discovered that some had holes and quickly deflated.

The recall affects certain sizes of Michelin's LTX M/S 2, X Radial LT2 and Latitude Tour tires. The tires are typically used on light trucks and SUVs.

The puncture, in the sidewall, was caused by machines used to handle the finished tires. The tires were made in Michelin's Lexington, S.C. plant.

There have been no reports of damage, death or injury. Michelin says about 2,500 of the recalled tires may have the defect.

Customers who may have purchased the tires will be notified by mail beginning next week. Customers who have already replaced the tires may be reimbursed.

Owners can contact Michelin at 1-855-851-4951 or

www.michelinman.com/voluntarysafetyrecall

