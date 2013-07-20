Authorities locate missing Darlington County teen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Authorities locate missing Darlington County teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding a missing male teenager shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, they released another statement that the teen was found.

Thirteen year old Kareem Zimmon of 4025 Hoffmeyer Road, Darlington, SC was last seen on July 19, 2013 in the area of US Highway 52 and Interstate 95 (West Lucas Street) wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.  The statement released by the FCSO Saturday afternoon said Zimmon has been returned to his home.

Zimmon is described as a black male, with a short black afro, black eyes and medium complexion, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. No photograph is available at this time.

Copyright 2103 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

