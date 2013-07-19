Horry Co. Police, ATF co-host explosives training

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - From Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26, Horry County Police Department's bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms will be co-hosting a law enforcement explosives class.

During those five days, the class instructors and students will be "conducting practical training," says police spokesman Lt. Robert Kegler, so residents in the Myrtle Beach area may hear loud explosives.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.