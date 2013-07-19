Mosquito spraying planned for Carolina Forest, Red Bluff

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Mosquito Control is planning to increase aerial spraying for mosquito control due to excessive afternoon and evening thunderstorms and the increasing mosquito populations.

During the week of July 22 to July 26, the county will be spraying for mosquitoes in Nichols, Goretown, Carolina Forest and Red Bluff early in the morning and during the evening.

As weather permits, aerial spraying will take place from 7 p.m. to dusk Monday through Thursday

The chemicals used for mosquito control spraying are approved by the EPA and pose minimal risk to humans or animals. Individuals with asthma or other respiratory illness may wish to stay indoors and close windows and doors during spraying. In addition, homegrown fruits and vegetables should be washed, scrubbed, and/or peeled before eating.

To help keep our honeybee population safe, beekeepers are urged to contact Horry County Mosquito Spraying to identify the location of their colonies. In addition, citizens with concerns, complaints, or those requesting spraying in their area can also contact Horry County Mosquito & Spraying at 915-5174.

