Florence firefighters extinguish blaze in family's home

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Firemen in the City of Florence have doused the flames in a single family home on Westford Road.

Fire Marshal Ken Carr says the house fire was reported around 9 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Westford Road, and moderate smoke was coming from the home when firemen arrived.

All six family members that were home when the fire started had evacuated, and firemen extinguished the flames very quickly, Carr says.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, which sustained heavy fire damage. One resident of the home suffered from small second degree burns.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

