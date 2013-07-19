Joint drug sweep nets four arrests in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Four people were arrested at the conclusion of a joint drug interdiction in the Conway area of Horry County.

The drug sweep was conducted by Horry County Sheriff's Office, Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and Conway Police.

It began at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 and ended just after midnight with 27 citations and four arrests, says Conway Police spokeswoman Catina Hipp.

Six of the 27 citations were drug violations.

