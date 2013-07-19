Wife indicted on murder charge in husband's shooting death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman who was charged with murder in connection to her husband's shooting death, was indicted in October, court officials confirmed.

Detectives with the Horry County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit investigated the fatal shooting that occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 on Williamson Circle.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the shooting victim as 59-year-old Steven Douglass Hall. He died from a gunshot wound, Willard said.

The victim's wife, 47-year-old Teresa Ann Hall, was arrested and charged with murder.

She bonded out of prison on October 10, and was indicted on one charge of murder on October 24, court officials confirmed. She will be allowed to remain out on bond as long as she attends future court dates.

The news of this shooting has some neighbors on edge.

"We're completely surprised just in complete disbelief," said long time Williamson Circle resident Carol Cole. "That just does not happen around here."

Cole said she saw Hall 24 hours before police showed up. She said everything seemed fine.

"He was returning from getting his mail, walking his dogs, and waved and said hello," added Cole.

New neighborhood resident Charles Pate said for the past few months the area has been quiet and he cannot believe what happened. Pate also said he was at home the night police found Hall, but did not hear any gun shots.

"We did not we just noticed the police officers here and we were concerned for that and then later we were pretty sad to here what had happened," Pate said.

