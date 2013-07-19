Bank fraud suspect caught in Georgetown Co.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is accused of opening multiple bank accounts using false information and is now facing bank fraud charges.

Benjamin Atkinson, 36, was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on June 28 and charged with giving false information to police, no driver's license and two counts of federally charted or insured financial institution crime (bank fraud).

A Myrtle Beach Police report filed on July 18 indicates that wasn't his first clash with the law. The report states officials with TD Bank believe Atkinson opened multiple bank accounts in the southeast United States, using several social security numbers and addresses.

Additional reports filed before his arrest state he frequented more than one Horry County TD Bank location in an attempt to open fraudulent accounts.

Deposits were made into those accounts with checks, and then withdrawn, taken advantage of the "float time."

"The bank has suffered a loss as the checks uttered have been returned without payment," the report states.

"I'm very curious to find out about those social security numbers," said Kathy Graham, president of the Better Business Buruea. "Where does he get them?"

Graham said it's possible the numbers were made up, but she says those are hard to come by. Her main concern is the social security numbers used in the crime belong to someone else.



"It's not a victimless crime," she said. "Not in any way, shape, or form."

Atkinson was arrested by Georgetown County Sheriffs Deputies after leaving the TD Bank branch in Pawleys Island, where he attempted to open another account with an invalid ID. His bond was set at $5,487.

