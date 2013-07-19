Motive unknown in shooting on Florence Co. highway

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Investigators in Florence County are searching for at least two suspected shooters, responsible for firing at a man on his way to work.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn says the shooting occurred on Hoffmeyer Road around 4:30 a.m. A man was traveling to work when another vehicle on the road, a dark colored SUV with a tan trim and sun roof, fired multiple shots at him and his car.

Luckily, the man was not struck, and police were able to recover the spent shell casings from the areas.

Police have not identified a motive or provided a detailed description of the suspects. The victim believed there were at least two men in the car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 434 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

