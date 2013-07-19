Mosquitoes rampant in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Mosquito Control is getting an average of more than 25 complaint calls each day for mosquito problems. Supervisor Terrill Mincey said his team is working hard to alleviate the excess numbers of mosquitos that are breeding, as a result of the rain.

Mosquitoes aren't only annoying, however, the pesky bugs pose dangers as well.

According to DHEC, there are two main diseases mosquitoes carry in South Carolina: West Nile Virus and Easter Equine Encephalitis. According to DHEC, no humans have contracted either disease in Horry County so far this year. But, mosquitoes also pose other threats.

"Mosquitoes can cause not only things like encephalitis if you have a bad case of the West Nile Virus, but also inflammation of the skin, and also secondary infections," Beach Urgent Care Doctor Ron Reynolds said.

Dr. Reynolds said people if have one or more of the following symptoms, they should see a doctor:

"Running low grade fevers, if you have a headache, body ache, nausea, and by all means if you're having any issue with confusion and severe headaches, or any issues with your balance, then that's a real red flag," Dr. Reynolds warned.

Mincey said his team usually aerial sprays about 40,000 to 50,000 acres of land each year in the month of July. So far in July 2013, Mincey said his team has sprayed roughly 100,000 acres of land.

"Mosquitoes come from water, it is where the water is…but there's water everywhere," Mincey said.

Don't expect the mosquitoes to go away anytime soon. Mincey said because in many parts of the county the water is still moving because it's flooded so when it starts drying out, we'll see pools of water everywhere, which are huge mosquito breeding sites because natural predators like fish can't get to those pools of water, so there's nothing killing the mosquitoes.

"We're looking for it to possibly get worse before it gets better," Mincey said.

