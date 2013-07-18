Flooding, heat, no air conditioning compound neighbor's problems

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – While some of you may be focused on the warming summer temperatures, others along the Waccamaw River are still dealing with flooding. In fact, some of them can only get home by using a boat.

One of the hardest-hit areas is near Pitch Landing Drive where B Wolfe has lived for 15 years.

"The spillway on Lake Waccamaw is still however many feet above flood level and the spillway is leading a lot of water out, and it takes about 36 hours for it to get here, which is why we have it go up and down," said Wolfe.

To make matters worse, Wolfe's air conditioning stopped working on Monday. She has called more than 40 maintenance companies to come fix it, but Wolfe said nearly all of them refuse to, because of the dangers the water poses.

In addition to the flooding and the heat, Wolfe is also fighting for her life with cancer in her liver, kidneys, and one of her breasts. She does self-chemotherapy sessions at home, but said the pain is almost unbearable in the heat.

"It makes me hot anyhow, but I've been getting dizzy a lot more and I've passed out more in the last two weeks than I have in the last month on the chemo," Wolfe added.

The river is expected to remain at moderate flood stage through this time next week.

