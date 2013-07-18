Unconscious woman pulled from North Myrtle Beach pool

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after being rescued from a pool in the North Myrtle Beach area.

According to rescue crews, the woman was in a community kiddie pool at the Tidewater on Spinnaker Drive Thursday afternoon, just before 4 p.m.

Shortly after asking someone to bring her a beverage, she was found floating unconscious in the pool. A woman pulled her out and began CPR before police and rescue crews arrived.

Her exact condition is unknown, but North Myrtle Beach authorities report the woman had a pulse and blood pressure en route to the hospital.

