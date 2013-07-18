Stabbing suspect was riding in car with victim

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are investigating a stabbing that took place inside a moving car, the police report states.

The first officers on the scene of this reported stabbing found a man in the driver's seat of gold Ford Explorer in the parking lot of a church. He was covered in a large amount of blood when EMS arrived just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The witness to the stabbing said he was riding in the car down Bottle Branch Road with his son and the victim. Both the witness and the victim said they were not arguing when the son suddenly began assaulting the victim, stabbing him in the shoulder and neck

The witness, who was driving the car, stopped, separated the victim from his son, and told his son to get out. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Horry County Police.

