Consider This: Zimmerman Verdict

We had a good idea of what was going to happen if the jury in the George Zimmerman case reached a not guilty verdict. And if the case would have gone the other way, there would have been other people equally upset.

Consider This: What we all need to remember is that the criminal justice system, even with its flaws, still works. And even if you disagree with the outcome, you should still respect the process.

Rioting and violence after a controversial verdict is unacceptable. However, many groups are working peacefully, but loudly, to affect change. They're using their voice and their vote to push legislators to change stand-your-ground laws. And unlike violent reaction which creates negative attention, that's a constructive, effective way to initiate change.