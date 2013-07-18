Horry County's Most Wanted failed to show up for court

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - All three of the men profiled on this week's Horry County's Most Wanted had a set court date they failed to show up for.

Christopher Andrew Click, 24, stands 6'3" tall and weighs 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last known to live on Southbridge Drive in Surfside Beach.

He is currently wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court on a receiving stolen goods charge.

Twenty-three-year-old Markiem Randolph is wanted for his failure to appear in court on a drug possession charge. Randolph stands 5'8" tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live on Spivey Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

Joshua Michael Ashley is wanted for his failure to appear on drug possession charges, failure to pay child support and two counts of obtaining signature under false pretenses. He is 30-years-old and stands 5'9" tall, weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, and was last known to live on Loblolly Lane in Myrtle Beach.

If you have information on the location of any of these wanted men, contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division at 843-915-8347 or Horry County Dispatch at 843-248-1520.

