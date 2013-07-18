Strong thunderstorm winds downed trees in Georgetown Co.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has determined that the trees toppled during a storm on July 17 were affected by strong thunderstorm winds.

The storm that moved through Georgetown County on July 17 downed trees and power lines, says Fire Chief Mack Reed.

The reports of the downed trees came from the Carvers Bay area, in at least three locations.

The National Weather Service says the thunderstorm wind damage occurred around 3:15 p.m. A storm survey found tree damage "supportive of 60 miles per hour thunderstorm wind gusts."

The NWS says the downed trees and minor roof damage to one building all occurred in a half mile area.

