Suspect in drug arrest assaults police officer

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man arrested for drug possession is also facing charges for the assault of a police officer, says Florence County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn.

Rufus Mays Williams II, 32, of Lake City was arrested by the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit after officers found a large amount of cocaine in his possession at the Trailer Club on July 16. During his arrest, Williams allegedly assaulted the officer placing him in handcuffs.

Williams has been charged with possession of cocaine and resisting arrest/assault on a police officer.

On July 17, Williams was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond.

