Home invasion suspects wreck victim's car

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The combined efforts of several law enforcement agencies landed three home invasion suspects behind bars.

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office spokesman Carrie Cuthbertson reports three black males forced entry into a home on White Creek Road in the McDonald community around midnight Thursday morning after a man in that home refused to let them use his cell phone.

The man says he was hit over the head with a handgun, then forced into his own car after the suspects ransacked his house. The suspects then drove him to several ATM locations. At the Kangaroo Gas station on South Island Road, there was a fight and the male victim was able to escape as the suspects drove off in his car.

The sheriff's deputies that responded reviewed surveillance video and issued a description of the victim's car and the suspects to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Horry County Police and Marion County deputies.

The suspects were pursued on Highway 378, and detained by SC Highway Patrol on Highway 501 in Marion County where the suspects wrecked the victim's car.

Marcus Deonta Lambert, 19, of Georgetown, 17-year-old Quantae Priest of Georgetown, and17-year-old Daquarius Holmes of Myrtle Beach were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Detention Center where they are awaiting transport to Georgetown County to face charges of kidnapping, burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, grand larceny, and assault and battery.

