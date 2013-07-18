Hartsville man leads Florence Co. deputy on chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville man has been taken into custody after leading a Florence County Sheriff's deputy on a chase.

That man was driving a motorcycle on Howe Springs Road Thursday morning when a deputy noticed he didn't have a license plate. When the deputy tried to pull the motorcycle over, the biker lead the deputy on a pursuit, says sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Mike Nunn.

The chase eventually became a foot chase on Willow Creek Road near Claussen where 40-year-old Shawn Brunson of Hartsville was taken into custody.

Brunson has been charged with driving under suspension, operating unlicensed vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light, disregarding stop sign, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.